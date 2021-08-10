Mental health assistance available for Harrisburg college students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For many college students, the ongoing pandemic can cause much stress and anxiety. The staff at Harrisburg University is trying to help.

Many factors come into play such as staying up late working on assignments, studying for finals, and getting to class on time.

University staff says staying on top of your mental health is crucial.

“But the greatest things come from vulnerability people getting help from one another,” Harrisburg University business major Casey Slayton said.

Slayton is a part of four different clubs on top of his studies and says it can be a challenge to manage the pressure, especially during a global pandemic.

“I’ve had my time of struggle, but being able to open up and let it out rather than bottling it up inside and putting it away is much better.”

Resources to assist with mental help are available.

“It’s incredibly important and leadership really values the mental health of our students in our community and we put tremendous resources for not just our undergraduate but our graduate population into supported our students,” associate vice president of student services Melissa Morgan said.

Morgan also says the university offers success coordinators, peer connection leaders, and residential assistance to help students during these times of uncertainty.

“You know, there’s a lot going on so I think being upfront and talking about it and having frank and honest conversations and knowing that there’s resources and support out there is really beneficial,” Morgan said.

Students also share the importance of reaching out for help.

“It’s only helping you, it’s only hurting you if you don’t see a guidance counselor, it’s only hurting you if you don’t get that tutor, it’s only hurting you if you don’t talk to somebody,” student Hannah Wishon said.