Mental Health Awareness virtual workshop focuses on erasing stigma

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The “Minds Matter Harrisburg” mental health awareness program is in its second year.

More than 300 people participated in 2020, and the goal is to get more men and women involved this year.

This year’s event will be held virtually. It’s a team effort between the Dauphin County Library System and Black Girl Health Foundation.

Porcha Johnson is the executive director of the foundation. She says the focus is the same as any other year.

“It is important to erase the stigma of mental health,” said Johnson. “We want people to feel comfortable about seeking help.”

Johnson says the program provides people with information and resources that will help improve their mental health long term.

Johnson says there are several community partners that are supporting the virtual event, including Penn State Health, Highmark, UPMC Health Plan, UPMC Pinnacle, and Capital Blue Cross.

“We can no longer ignore the impact and importance of mental health,” said Johnson.”We need to stay aggressive, so more people get the help they need.”

The virtual event beings Saturday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m.

For more information, visit https://mindsmatter.blackgirlhealthfoundation.org.