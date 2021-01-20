Midstate man tells FBI he ‘got caught up in the moment’ after assaulting police officers at U.S. Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another person from the Mid-state has been charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The FBI says Barton Shively turned himself in to FBI agents in Harrisburg on January 14, admitting he crossed police barricades once they were knocked down at the capitol.

Barton also admitted during an interview that he pushed multiple police officers and punched another officer saying he “got caught up in the moment.”



Barton Shively

The Harrisburg FBI say Barton served in the United States Marines from on or about 1985, to on or about 1992 and was released with an Honorable Discharge.

He is now facing several federal charges for the assault of a police officer and civil disorder.