Middletown Ares SD bus transporting students to Dauphin County Tech. School involved in crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Middletown Area School District bus that was transporting students to Dauphin County Technical School was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning.

A driver of an SUV reportedly crossed over the center line and crashed into the bus.

Middletown Area School District says there were 15 students on the bus. No student had any serious injuries; two students had minor injuries and were treated on-site by paramedics.

Middletown sent a new bus to transport the students to Dauphin Tech. The bus driver was not injured in the crash.