Middletown Home’s Pumpkin Fest is anticipated to attract over 12,000 guests this year

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Middletown Home will host its number one fundraiser of the year, Pumpkin Fest 2019. Last year the festival welcomed over 12,000 attendees and an even larger turnout is expected this year.

Pumpkin Fest will be held on the campus of the Middletown Home located at 999 West Harrisburg Pike, Middletown, Pa. on September 15.

Pumpkin Fest will feature four well-known bands performing on stage. The Pentagon Band will open the festivities at 10 a.m., followed by No Last Call, Erin Cruise, and Cruise Control Band, with the grand finale featuring the River City Big Band.

The venue will include an old-fashioned chicken BBQ in partnership with Lower Swatara Fire Department; a Pumpkin Fest Beer Garden sponsored by Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works offering a “Special Edition Pumpkin Fest Ale” and bratwurst; and wine tastings sponsored by Olivero’s Vineyard.

Pumpkin Fest will host over 150 local and regional artisans and vendors from Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

The event features a world-famous “Pumpkin Chunkin Contest”, Caricatures by Neillustrations, Face Painting, Barrel Train & Hayrides, Build Your Own Scarecrow, Pumpkin Painting, and a Pumpkin Fest Raffle Extravaganza including a new 2019 Subaru Crosstrek courtesy of Faulkner Subaru-Harrisburg.

Raffle tickets to win a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek are now on sale at The Middletown Home.

The event runs from 1 a.m. until 6 p.m. September 15.

Learn more at www.middletownhome.org or by visiting the Facebook page.

