Middletown mayor: Police coverage will remain the same

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Middletown mayor is shutting down rumors that the borough wants to disband its police department and switch to state police coverage.

The Middletown Borough Police Officers Association had posted on Facebook that the idea was being brought up again. The group encouraged residents to attend a council meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor James Curry III says regionalization and contracting services is a conversation happening across the state. He says he has to consider every option to benefit the public but wouldn’t consider anything that didn’t protect current officers’ jobs, offered the same or a better level of service and saved money.

The council president says no deal has been brought up for consideration.

“The police department has been operating under budget for the year,” said Craig McGowan, a representative of the National Fraternal Order of Police, which represents the Middletown Police Department. “They’ve also had a 12% more call volume in previous years.”

McGowan says previous councils did try to switch coverage twice in the past.

The department has 10 full-time officers and five part-time officers.