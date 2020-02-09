Baby last seen with wanted man found safe; suspect arrested

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A 2-month-old baby who last seen with a wanted man has been found safe, according to sources.

Middletown police issued a press release because they feared for the baby’s safety Saturday night.

The baby was in a minivan with Evan Brown. Police were not sure if the baby was in a proper car seat.

Sources said Brown was arrested.

He was wanted by police in connection with several charges.

Police never said what the charges were, but they warned the public that they should not approach Brown if they saw him.