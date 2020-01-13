Midstate animal advocate looks to battle Australian flames from afar

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As wildfires in Australia continue to raze the county, more than a billion animals are estimated to have been killed. With many others still in need of care or treatment, a Dauphin County woman is asking for supplies to send.

Animal enthusiast Elizabeth Robbins wants to help creatures impacted by the flames in a country she loves.

“I just made a Facebook post and was like ‘Hey, I’ll be sending a box. It’s probably going to be expensive so if you want to contribute and you don’t want to pay the shipping, reach out to me,’ and that’s kind of how it started,” Robbins said.

In addition to that, she is also collecting medical supplies to send to WIRES Rescue, the largest wildlife and rehabilitation charity in Australia.

“I have some gauze here and medical tape to help with the burns. Washcloths and towels are really needed right now. Another popular thing is these gauze bandages, they seem to be going through them over there a lot,” Robbins said.

Robbins is also involved in the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild (ARCCG) who is asking for handmade items like kangaroo pouches or blankets.

“Anybody that crochets, they’re asked to make the blankets with no gaps or holes so that the animals’ claws don’t get stuck through them,” Robbins said.

She hopes to send the first box of medical supplies by Jan. 31.

“From what the groups have told me, it’s going to be a very very long rebuilding time for them. So I really hope to keep going as long as needed,” Robbins said.

Donations can be made by dropping off items at River House Bar & Grille on 2495 East Harrisburg Pike, Middletown, PA 17507. Monetary donations are also accepted.

For questions, please contact Elizabeth Robbins at elizabethkmusser@gmail.com