Midstate childcare facilities say, while grants help, teachers still need a long term solution

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services under the Wolf Administration is offering grant money from the American Rescue Plan to help stabilize the childcare industry.

$655 million in funding will be allotted to those who apply across the commonwealth.

A childcare center in Harrisburg says while it is grateful for the funds coming its way, it still has concerns about the looming future.

Director and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg Jenn Ross said one question remains —will they be able to continue the programs this money might help with after they get it?

The center has been able to provide wages for teachers and outlets for children during the pandemic, and Ross wants to keep it that way.

“They are just desperate; they need quality childcare, and we want to provide that to them, but we’re looking for more teachers,” Ross said.

Ross said the money will help boost pay and sign-on bonuses in addition to buying more cleaning supplies and PPE, hopefully without hiking tuition.

“The challenge is, we have gotten several grants thus far, but it is not an ongoing measure, so we have to figure out long-term solutions,” she said.

As that conversation continues among state leaders, Ross hopes it will soon turn into action.