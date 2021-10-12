Midstate Congressman Scott Perry helps deliver $3 million grant to HIA for cargo expansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA 10th) was at Harrisburg’s airport on Tuesday with a check in hand.

He helped deliver a $3 million grant to expand the airport’s cargo area by 40%. This will help ease supply chain issues and help a community struggling financially after the closure of Three Mile Island.

“The grant program was made specifically for communities like ours. Like this one that has lost a significant nuclear facility and of course, the impact thousands of jobs, thousands of family-sustaining careers wiped out in a moment and how do you recover from that?” Perry said.

This will be a five-year, $64 million project.