Midstate doctor treating patients via video conference as Gov. Wolf advocates mental health services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With people stuck at home and anxious to return to work, and many of us thrown out of our normal routines, experts are stressing the importance of maintaining your mental health.

Psychologist Dr. Harold Miller lives in Chambersburg but he treats his patients via video conference or phone call wherever they are.

It’s his way of being a consistent voice in their lives during these trying times.

“I tell people to exercise, I tell people to have structure in their life,” Dr. Harold Miller said.

That structure is key during quarantine, said Miller, explaining that most humans function better with a routine, and with regular socializing.

“Staying in touch with your friends and relatives, it’s really an important thing to do,” Miller said.

He tries to provide a sense of normalcy to patients via video or old-fashioned phone call. Unlike most industries right now, he hasn’t seen a decline in business.

“We wanted to keep on providing this service for the community that I service,” Miller said.

So he has, adapting to new technology and new ways to read patients when he isn’t physically with them.

“You get a lot of information from facial features, and you get a lot of information from body language,” Miller said. “I take a picture of what we have written down so that they have a copy of it that they can refer back to.”

Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf stressed the importance of maintaining your mental health.

“We need to reach out to one another and talk about our negative feelings, it helps to know that you’re not the only one feeling isolated or exhausted,” Wolf said. “So please if you need assistance, reach out!”

Seeking help is easy — you can text PA to 741741 or call 1-800-PA-HEALTH, to speak with an expert.

This boost in telehealth popularity, Miller believes, will likely continue post-shutdown.

“We have crossed over some sort of a barrier, and I think telehealth is going to be part of our total picture going forward,” Miller said.