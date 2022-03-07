HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Six teachers and one principal in Catholic Midstate schools have received 2022 Golden Apple Awards recognizing their “professional excellence, leadership, commitment to Catholic values, and devotion to teaching in a Catholic school,” according to a press release from the Diocese of Harrisburg.

This year’s Golden Apple recipients for the Diocese of Harrisburg are:

Lizabeth Miller, kindergarten, Saint Joseph Catholic School, York

Michele Stager, English, Trinity High School, Camp Hill

Sara Wrightstone, fifth grade, Harrisburg Catholic Elementary School, Harrisburg

Heather Hoffman, middle school director, York Catholic High School, York

Katie Cole-White, pre-K, Saint Joan of Arc Catholic School, Hummelstown

Nicole Martin, theology, Lancaster Catholic High School, Lancaster

Terry Klugh, principal, Lancaster Catholic High School, Lancaster

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“It is an honor and a privilege to recognize these seven educators for their outstanding service to our students, our Catholic Schools and our Diocese,” Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of the Diocese of Harrisburg said in the press release. “All of our educators have faced unprecedented difficulty because of COVID-19, yet time and again, they have met every challenge.”

Golden Apple recipients receive $5,000 as well as certificates of achievement, golden apples, and photographs with Bishop Gainer.