Midstate food supplier handling coronavirus outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local food supplier is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus.

UNFI has a warehouse on Industrial Road in Harrisburg. It says 16 employees have confirmed positive for Covid-19 and are out on quarantine. It is believed they contracted the virus outside the facility at gathering and group events.

The company says it is following all local, county, and CDC health guidelines. The warehouse supplies food to Karns, who says there are no health concerns for customers since they only get frozen foods on pallets from the supplier’s trucks.

UNFI said in a statement: “We continue to stay vigilant in our efforts to keep all of our associates safe and our distribution centers open and serving the important role of delivering grocery products from our warehouses to store shelves.”