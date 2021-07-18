Midstate girl scout helps community to earn one of the highest honors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A girl scout in the Harrisburg area is going for the gold.

Kaitlyn Hillenbrand is putting in a minimum of 80 hours on working to help with a community issue to earn her Gold Badge, one of the top honors for a girl scout.

She decided to address the problem of food insecurity and has placed a food donation pantry box outside of the Capital Area School for the Arts building on Strawberry Square, Harrisburg.

Hillenbrand says anyone who is in need is welcome to take an item from the box. She says hunger is an ongoing issue and she wants to do her part to address the problem.

“Especially during the pandemic it has probably gotten worse,” Hillenbrand said. “We wanted to help and reach out to the community in any way possible and we thought this was the best way to do it.”

CASA staff and students will make sure the food pantry box remains stocked throughout the year.