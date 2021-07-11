Midstate Haitian Americans react to assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse

The assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse on July 7 has prompted strong reactions from Haitians around the world.

“Basically it’s a reaction of anger and shame because I’m looking around the world and I’m saying ‘Who gets assassinated these days?'” Wesler said.

Wesler and his wife Vonette are both from Haiti, now living in Susquehanna Township. Vonette has two brothers and a sister still there.

“When I called them that day and everybody was just crying and screaming because before the whole thing happened, the assassination, there’s gangs, people kidnapping people,” Vonette said.

The family is scared about what could happen next, with the fear of different factions clashing and gangs possibly starting violence or trying to overtake the government.

“Today things may seem calm, but you don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring,” Vonette said. “Because if they did that to the president, so we don’t know about the people.”

The Angervilles say some positive news is businesses in the markets are starting to open, which is essential for buying food and other goods.

Even though the White House has said U.S. troops will not come to the country, Wesler wants to see help.

“Some kind of UN peacekeeping force might need to be there to keep the different factions separated,” Wesler said.

Vonette’s siblings have been waiting since 2010 for a visa to come to the U.S. She says Haiti is holding the process up.

“Come on. It’s over 10 years. Let them come. Because I don’t want to wake up one day and find out that my people died,” Vonette said. “I don’t want to wake up one day and say ‘Oh we’re in critical condition because somebody got shot or maybe get kidnapped because it’s getting worse. I really feel for the nation right now.”

Vonette’s family lives just outside the city where the president was assassinated, so for now, she says her family is doing their best to stay inside and stay out of harm’s way.