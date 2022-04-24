HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg hosted an important fundraiser on Sunday, April 24.

Hundreds of people took part in the Superhero 5K and Family Fun run. The event helps raise awareness about the struggles of foster children who have been abused and neglected, and to honor the volunteers who make a difference in their lives.

The Dauphin County Court-Appointed Special Advocate Program (CASA) was leading the effort.

“Our volunteers give up their weekends and evenings to prepare court reports and come to court and testify to the material. I don’t know many people who sign up to be cross-examined, but our volunteers do that and so to us, there are superheroes, and the fun run is an opportunity to recognize the work they do,” Executive Director for Dauphin County CASA Corey Korinda said.

The money raised will help protect children and set them on the path to safety success and permanent homes.