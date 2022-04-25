HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Plans continue for Bishop McDevitt High School to renovate into a community center. The Bridge Eco Village just received a $4 million state grant to help this proposal come to life.

The grant will help with phase one of the construction plans, which includes renovations of the gym, concert hall, library, and entertainment spaces. Former NFL football player Garry Gilliam is spearheading the Bridge Eco Village. He says this will be an area to empower and develop the area’s youth.

“Looking forward to it. Huge huge thanks to those who have made it happen, it will be put into great use and I think we will see a tremendous impact with that money and the future funds that come from any other grants or tax credits that we apply and get for it,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam anticipates phase one of the village to be completed next year.