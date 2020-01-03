Midstate home healthcare workers owed thousands in back pay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Employees of a local home healthcare company say they’re owed thousands in back pay.

At least a dozen employees of Sweet Home Healthcare met at Rep. Patty Kim’s office Friday, each filling out a consumer complaint form to submit to the state attorney general’s office.

They say they haven’t been paid in two weeks while Sweet Home Healthcare says they’ve had an internal malfunction.

Some employees have already applied for welfare benefits and others are looking for another job.

Sweet Homes Healthcare could not be reached for comment.