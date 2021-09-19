Midstate Make-A-Wish event brings food trucks to City Island

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One organization held an event Saturday to raise money for kids with serious illnesses.

The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival was held on City Island, featuring more than 25 food trucks, live entertainment and activities for kids of all ages.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The goal for the event was to raise $30,000 so the wish for a local child can be granted.

“It is fulfilling whenever you get to see the kiddo fulfill their wish and all of the pain is washed away,” event Coordinator Emily Reading said. “It makes the sacrifice, the hours of the festival planning worth it when you get to see that wish come true.”

The hope of the event is to grant three wishes with money raised.