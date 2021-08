LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Swatara Township Police announced they’ve charged 25-year-old Nevin Cole Hess of Shermans Dale with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death.

This charge comes after an April incident where police found the body of a 26-year-old male in the bathtub of a local motel. The cause of death was ruled a drug overdose.

The charge comes after a death investigation by the Lower Swatara Township police.