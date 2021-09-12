Midstate nonprofit hosts family kit giveaway in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The nonprofit All You Can Inc. and many of its community partners teamed up for a family kit giveaway in Harrisburg.

The kits included diapers, dental supplies and other items.

Organizers say it’s important to help as many families as possible during difficult times, especially during the pandemic, when many are dealing with additional financial difficulties.

“We do this because we know what it is like to need and not have,” All You Can Inc.’s Chaka Turner said. “We try to put that idea into everyone else to say ‘hey you can do this’ as well and we do it from our heart.”

All You Can Inc. will have several more events coming up this year including a Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner and a community coat drive.