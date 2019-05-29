Harrisburg

Police officer awarded for bravery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Happening Wednesday, a ceremony to present a local police officer with the Congressional Badge of Bravery. Harrisburg Police Officer Chad McGowan will be honored for his bravery at 2:10 pm at the City Government Center. ​

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey and the Harrisburg Police Department are joining forces to host the event.​

The Congressional Badge of Bravery honors exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty. Officer McGowan is being awarded for his actions from an incident in December 2017. ​

A 51-year-old naturalized U.S. Citizen from Egypt had opened fire on multiple members of law enforcement in an unprovoked attack. ​Not far from the Capitol Complex Officer McGowan confronted and killed Ahmed El-Mofty, saving others from being injured or killed. ​

The U.S. Attorney General only chooses 18 people to receive a prestigious and competitive award.

 

 

