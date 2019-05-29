Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Harrisburg police Officer Chad McGowan is presented with the District Attorney’s Award of Valor on May 4, 2018. (Dauphin County District Attorney's Office)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Happening Wednesday, a ceremony to present a local police officer with the Congressional Badge of Bravery. Harrisburg Police Officer Chad McGowan will be honored for his bravery at 2:10 pm at the City Government Center. ​

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey and the Harrisburg Police Department are joining forces to host the event.​

The Congressional Badge of Bravery honors exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty. Officer McGowan is being awarded for his actions from an incident in December 2017. ​

A 51-year-old naturalized U.S. Citizen from Egypt had opened fire on multiple members of law enforcement in an unprovoked attack. ​Not far from the Capitol Complex Officer McGowan confronted and killed Ahmed El-Mofty, saving others from being injured or killed. ​

The U.S. Attorney General only chooses 18 people to receive a prestigious and competitive award.