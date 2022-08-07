HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate social media influencer is trying to make a difference for teachers who can’t afford new school supplies.

Amanda Matta, who has almost one million followers on her TikTok account, started making videos about the British Royal Family. One of her videos even went viral in 2021. However, she wants to use her platform for good.

Matta started to get messages from teachers, sending her Amazon wishlists of things they would like for their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

She made a document, which is now 26 pages long, that has links to wishlists from teachers all over the country, even from Canada and Mexico. She enlisted the help of her online crew to help teachers get the items they need.

For Matta, this endeavor has a personal connection.

“My mom was a teacher. 20 years ago, I remember her trying to buy pencils and crayons and tissues for her classroom,” Matta said.

To view the document of all the wishlists from teachers, click here.