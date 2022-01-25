Midstate trauma surgeon wants to help lower violent crime in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Dale Dangleben, trauma medical director at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, helped launch the trauma center six years ago.

“When I moved to the area, I didn’t expect to see so much violent crime,” Dr. Dangleben said.

Dr. Dangleben says he wants to work with grassroots organizations in the region, and let young people know the impact violent crime has on survivors of gunshot or stab wounds.

“Most of these victims are teenagers,” Dr. Dangleben said. “We had five people last year who were paralyzed after being shot, while others will have to deal with health issues for the rest of their lives.”

Dr. Dangleben says it is important that community organizations, residents, and regional stakeholders work together to come up with ways to lower violent crime.