HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Reservoir Park in Harrisburg, and several nonprofits, played host to a Stop the Violence Community rally.

It’s part of the Rise Up Basketball Tournament that featured vendors from around the region.

It also included voter registration groups, live entertainment, and plenty of delicious food from the grill.

Organizers say the event is about connecting with the young players and discussing the importance of making good decisions moving forward.

“It is easier to pick up a ball than a gun. We want to make sure they understand utilizing their time in a productive way, so they don’t get into some of the things out in the streets because there is a lack of activities for them to do,” event organizer Lamont Jones said.

Jones also said they will host other events during the summer and fall.