Midstate woman gives birth in Dauphin County fire company parking lot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday evening, a Midstate mom giving birth did not make it to the hospital.

Both mom and dad were on their way to Harrisburg Hospital from Tower City when mom knew she wasn’t going to make it. She ended up giving birth in their car at 11 p.m. minutes from the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Fire Station.

Both mom and baby girl appeared to be healthy. An ambulance then took them to the hospital for safety precautions.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years. It’s always been top of the bucket list to be able to deliver a baby, so last night the adrenaline was a lot more than just an average call,” Ryan Bower, Assistant Fire Chief for the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Fire Company, said.

According to the parents, this is their third child.