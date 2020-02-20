Mild weather conditions causing long-term concerns

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — People around the region are seeing their flowers bloom earlier than usual because of the mild winter season; some have expressed concern that they may become damaged if a cold stretch of weather returns.

Kathy Quarles is a garden expert and says there is no reason to panic.

“You might get brown tips because the temperatures are going to drop,” Quarles said. “But it won’t hurt the bulb because they are underground and they are insulated and protected.”​

She is worried about fruit-producing trees and plants, which might not be protected even if they are covered.

“Unless it’s a new tree that is small enough that you can deal with it,” Quarles said. “There is not a lot you can do about it. That is why the farmers in Florida are always in a panic.”​

She says we could also see an increase in bugs during the spring and summer if the weather stays mild. “The best we can hope for is to get cold and stay cold at least for another month.”​