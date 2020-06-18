Millersburg man accused of ‘violently assaulting’ a 1-month-old

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Millersburg man is facing charges after police say he violently assaulted a 1-month-old child resulting in significant and life-threatening physical injuries.
Police say on June 13 at around 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of State Route 147, Upper Paxton Township, Dauphin County, 21-year-old Deven Joseph violently assaulted a 1-month-old female.
The child required emergency medical treatment at Penn State Hershey Medical
Center. Her condition is currently unknown.
Joseph is charged with aggrivated assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken into
custody and transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.
Joseph was incarcerated on $50,000 bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing to be scheduled.
