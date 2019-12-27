Millersburg man sentenced in child sexual abuse case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has avoided prison and instead will serve seven years of probation for groping a 5-year-old girl, authorities said.

Gary E. Mateer Jr., 43, of Millersburg, received the sentence after pleading guilty this month to corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault of a person under 13 years of age.

He must register his whereabouts with police, under Megan’s Law, for the rest of his life.

The district attorney’s office said the child reported the abuse in March. Authorities said Mateer later admitted, after failing a polygraph examination, that he kissed the girl and inappropriately touched her.