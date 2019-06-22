Milton Hershey students open ice cream business

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spartan Ice Cream Center at the Milton Hershey School is open for the summer, with ice cream made and sold by students.

It’s part of an internship program run through the Agricultural and Environmental Education Department. Students learn customer service, time management, and other life skills for their future careers.

Kira Lilly is one of those students. She just finished 11th grade. It’s her second year working at the ice cream shop.

“There’s a lot of customer interaction, teamwork, group stuff and all these qualities I wanted to learn and know how to do for my future careers,” Lilly said.

It’s an experience for students and just tasty for customers on the first day open for the summer.

“The ice cream is super creamy and fresh and really inexpensive also,” said Gina Brelsford, a customer.

“I had friends when I was here that made it,” said Amanda Ducharme, a customer. “I work as a substitute teacher here, and so now some of my students come in and make it, so I love getting ice cream that the kids have made.”

It’s an eight-week program, producing ice cream from scratch with more than 30 flavors to choose from. Every day, there are eight flavors for cups and cones sold for $2.50, as well as pre-made half gallons sold for $6.

“Since it’s in AEE, we do have more of a focus on a career pathway, either leading to something in agriculture, culinary, business, one of the career and tech education pathways we focus on here at the school,” said Rachel Teller, associate director of the Agricultural and Environmental Education Department.

The 14-percent-fat ice cream isn’t something you’ll typically find in a store and neither are some of the ingredients, farmed right at the school.

“As a Penn State alum, of course I love ice cream, so the Berkey Creamery is awesome, but I’d say this is right there with it,” Brelsford said.

The Spartan Ice Cream Center is open Tuesday to Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m. through August 15.