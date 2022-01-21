‘Minds Matter Harrisburg’ workshop to be held virtually Saturday

(WHTM) — Black Girl Health Foundation, Dauphin County Library System and National Network of Libraries of Medicine are teaming up to host the “Minds Matter Harrisburg” virtual workshop on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This all-day workshop will have speakers and panels to discuss six mental health-related sessions to provide African American women education and empowerment to better focus on their mental health.

Registration is required to attend the virtual workshop and you can find the schedule and learn more about the speakers on their website.

The event will also be streamed on the Black Girl Health Foundation and Dauphin County Library System‘s Facebook pages.