'Minor fire' put out quickly at Hershey plant

Nov 09, 2018

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - Firefighters were called to The Hershey Company's West Hershey plant for a minor fire Friday morning, a company spokesman said.

The Hershey spokesman said a short-circuit in a storage area heater activated the sprinkler system, which immediately put out the fire.

A section of the plant was evacuated out of caution.

The spokesman said everyone is fine and no employees were ever at risk. Employees were allowed to return to work within a couple of hours.

The West Hershey plant produces more than 70 million Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates a day, according to Hershey's website.

The website says the facility also makes Hershey’s Milk Chocolate bars, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate with Almonds bars, and Hershey’s Syrup.

