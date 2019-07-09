Missing computers from Harrisburg School District found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Computers that disappeared from the Harrisburg School District have turned up, according to school officials.

State police are investigating. It’s unclear how many computers went missing or if they were simply just misplaced.

Dr. John George, the financial recovery plan service director, said in a statement, “We are now able to account for all computers. At this moment, I am unable to provide any other information.”

We asked where the computers were found and whether any data or documents from those computers were missing. Our questions went unanswered.

State police said they’ll release more information as it becomes available.

“I think everybody in the community is worried and concerned about what’s going on,” said Jody Barksdale, president of the Harrisburg Education Association.

“I mean, it impacts them. They’re taxpayers. They have children that go to school here. The teachers and the staff and the principals, anybody that’s an employee of the Harrisburg School District is extremely concerned.”

This comes just several days after an audit uncovered that the district spent more than $5 million over a three-year period on questionable costs and expenditures.