Missing Dauphin County teen returns home safely

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says 13-year-old Destiny Snyder has returned safely.

The Central Dauphin East Middle School student was missing since Saturday, Aug. 15.

Jenna Snyder, Destiny’s mother, woke up to find her daughter missing from her bedroom. She found a written note in her room but no sign of where she might be.

Police said Tuesday, they received a tip and searched a portion of the Appalachian Trail. The FBI also assisted in the search.

Police have not announced where the teen was but says they will continue follow up with Destiny and her family to ensure they have continued access to all available services to assist them in the future.

