Mission BBQ honors veterans, military personnel in their annual Veterans Day celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A line was out the door Wednesday afternoon at Mission BBQ off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. Hundreds of veterans and active military personnel came in and received a free sandwich from the restaurant; having the option to sit in or take it home.

Mission BBQ has always recognized veterans, but today was extra special.

In honor of veteran’s day, there was a live group performance of the National Anthem at noon, followed by the introduction of two honored guests; James Kling Jr. and James Wenrich who both served in World War II.

Many fellow veterans went out of their way to shake hands with both men.

These warriors brought their happy families out to lunch with them; they too were so proud and honored to be part of these men’s lives.