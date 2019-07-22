MMA fighter gets prison for assaulting ex-girlfriend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dillsburg man will serve up to 15 years in prison for strangling his ex-girlfriend in her Penbrook home.

Julian Fuentes, 29, was ordered to serve 7.5 to 15 years in state prison for the August 2018 assault. A Dauphin County jury found him guilty of strangulation and intimidation of a victim in June.

Fuentes, a semi-professional mixed martial arts fighter, accused the woman of sleeping with another man. He pulled her from her bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she ran from Fuentes, but he pushed her down the stairs and strangled her again, the district attorney’s office said.

The woman had filed a protection from abuse order against Fuentes after an incident two months prior.

Authorities said Fuentes called the woman from Dauphin County Prison after his arrest and tried to intimidate her into not appearing for court.