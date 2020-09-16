Mobile COVID-19 testing unit to visit Harrisburg Wednesday, free testing for all

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CATE, or Community Accessible Testing and Education, is hosting a COVID-19 mobile testing unit Wednesday in Harrisburg.

Testing is free and individuals don’t need insurance.

All it takes is one minute and a swab of the nose and the test is over. Results take only 24 to 48 hours to process.

CATE will be based today at the Harrisburg Housing Authority on Community Drive in Harrisburg from 11 A.M. until 3 P.M.

Social distancing must be followed.