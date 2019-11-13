Mommy Minute: Jurassic World LIVE tour brings dinosaurs to life on stage

Dinosaurs come to life in the new Jurassic Word Live Tour, which is set to make its debut in Hershey next Thursday.

“I can’t think of a person that I know that wasn’t obsessed with dinosaurs, at least for a little while, as a child,” said John Palmeri, who plays a paleo-veterinarian in the show. “To see them brought to life inches in front of your face brings you right back to that moment.”

The show takes place in the time period between the two Jurassic World movies and features the dinosaurs you know and love, including a full-sized T-Rex and Blue the raptor.

In addition to full-sized dinosaurs, the show is packed with full-sized action.

“There’s going to be action, adventure, good guys getting chased by dinosaurs and fighting off the bad guys, motorcycles flying through the air and cutting edge special effects,” Palmeri said.

“It’s action-packed,” Palmeri said. “It does get a little bit loud, which is my one caveat for very young children. But, if they like the films, this show is going to be right up their alley.”

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

