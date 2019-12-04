Mommy Minute: ‘The Elf on the Shelf’ is flying onto the stage at Hershey Theatre

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical is set to play for two nights only at Hershey Theatre. The musical, inspired by the holiday tradition, will give families an exclusive glimpse into the magical world of Santa’s North Pole.

The musical features song and dance numbers, accompanying a heart-warming tale about Christmas spirit.

This isn’t a show just for children; it is a full-length Broadway style musical. The plot follows Scout Elf, helping his human family overcome a loss and remember the importance of Christmas cheer.

“It’s going to be a combination of Animatronix, rear-projection videos, so you can see these elves in the magic of the North Pole as well as what they look like when they come into the home every night,” said Dennis Norton of Hershey Theatre.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical can be seen next Tuesday and Wednesday evening at Hershey Theatre. It is appropriate for all ages. Because it will attract a younger audience, the curtain goes up at 6:30 p.m. so that families can get home and get to bed on time.

For ticket information, visit www.hersheytheatre.com.