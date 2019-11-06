Mommy Minute: Whitaker Center gets major makeover

The Whitaker Center in Harrisburg has received a dramatic new makeover.

The center closed at the beginning of October so it could undergo a radical redesign in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The grand opening is set for Wednesday morning.

The Kids Place has been totally revamped with new exhibits, including a watering hole, storybook tree and baby garden. That area is geared toward kids ages up to 5.

Downstairs, the center was basically gutted. There you’ll find a brand new STEM design studios for kids ages 6-12. The studios will offer educational programming and other public and sponsored activities and workshops, including 3D printing, coding and robotics.

“We’re hoping that the community comes out, visits Whitaker Center, loves the things that are happening here as well as kind of those traditional things that have always happened here,” said Director of Education Jessica Rice. “There’s a lot of STEM learning and love of learning that comes out of visiting the Science Center each and every day.”

To celebrate, Whitaker Center is running some promotions throughout the month. Kids can get into the science center for free if they bring a new or gently-used book to donate to the Storybook reading tree. You can also get 20 percent off an annual membership if you buy one on November 8, which is National STEM Day.

For more information, visit https://www.whitakercenter.org/

