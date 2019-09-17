“Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” rally at the capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania chapter of “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” will hold a rally in hopes of pushing forward, two pieces of legislation.

The group will gather on the Capitol steps before meeting with state lawmakers all in an effort to make their voices heard and make progress on their fight for gun control.

The group is rallying Tuesday in support of Senate Bill 90 and House Bill 1075, Extreme Risk Protection Order Legislation.

These bills would empower law enforcement officers and family members to seek a court order temporarily restricting a person’s access to firearms if they pose a serious threat of harm to themselves or others.

Evidence points to the fact that temporarily removing guns from people in crisis can reduce the risk of firearm suicide.

Representative Todd Stephens will be among those meeting with the group today.

The rally will happen on the rotunda steps and is set to begin at 10 a.m.