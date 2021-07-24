MomsRising volunteers write to U.S. senators in Harrisburg to support American Families Plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local moms got together today in Harrisburg to urge congress to pass president Biden’s American Families Plan.

Democrats say human infrastructure is needed, but Republicans say it’s another needless spending spree.

MomsRising is the group that put together Saturday’s event, writing postcards to urge U.S. senators to give Americans things like universal child care, paid family leave and free community college.

One by one, personalized notes were written on postcards destined for every U.S. senator in Washington.

“It’s an opportunity to bring parents together and people from the community to remind our leaders that families and parents are really eager to see the American Families Plan pass this summer or fall,” said Karen Showalter, senior director of MomsRising.

That plan would make community college and preschool free, helping mothers like Stephanie Lane.

“We have a 2-year-old who we don’t have the money to send to preschool,” Lane said. “She’ll be three next month. Preschool is expensive.”

Lane is a volunteer with MomsRising, who set up shop at Good Brotha’s Book Cafe on Saturday.

“We are flooding Congress with these postcards so they know that this is what we need,” Lane said.

The beachballs and glasses going along with their theme that caregiving keeps families afloat.

“Things like support for caregiving, for early learning, for paid leave; these are the things we saw families struggling with during COVID and they are the things that will get women and families back to work as we recover,” Showalter said.

Lane wants to see a permanently expanded child tax credit.

“We see that the July 15th American families were able to get that extra money for their children. They were able to get $300 for kids. That helped especially my family a lot,” Lane said.

Momsrising calls it care infrastructure.

“With where we are in 2021, it’s important to recognize that there’s internet and people infrastructure that needs to be built or rebuilt moving forward,” said Ryan Argot.

But Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats are pushing socialist programs and overspending will hurt the economy and increase inflation

“Nobody seriously thinks our country needs another gigantic overdose of over-borrowing overspending and overtaxing,” McConnell said.

Democrats have agreed to a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that lawmakers say is the first step in passing many of president Biden’s American families plan priorities.