DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg continues to investigate a Monday night crash that closed I-81 southbound near mile marker 74.6 just before 10 p.m. The southbound lanes remained closed for roughly three hours.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered an entrapped female driver in a silver 2018 Toyota Rav-4. The troopers extracted her from her passenger side window and provided lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that a blue Chevrolet Uplander’s front end struck the rear of the Rav-4. The lane reopened after the incident cleared.

The West Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department, South Central EMS, Linglestown Fire Company No 1, Fleet Pride Towing Services, and PennDOT all assisted on the scene.

If anyone has information regarding the accident, contact PSP Harrisburg at 17-671-7500.