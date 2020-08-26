Monument dedication recognizes historic Harrisburg neighborhood, right to vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by lawmakers and residents on Wednesday in dedicating the Gathering at the Crossroads monument at the Irvis Building lawn.

Lenwood Sloan came up with the idea of the project in 2018. “I was walking down Front Street and I didn’t notice any monuments recognizing the contributions of African Americans or women.”

Sloan says the monument pays tribute to the 15th and 19th Amendments, allowing black men and all women the right to vote.

She says the monument also serves as a reminder of the 8th Ward, a predominantly black neighborhood that was wiped out by eminent domain, to make room for the expansion of the State Capitol complex.

“There were hundreds of families and businesses,” Sloan said. “This will be a place for peace and solidarity.”

She says they had to raise nearly $500,000 for the design and construction. He says two more statues will be added to the monument in November.