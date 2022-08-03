HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — I scream, you scream we all scream for ice cream! Plenty of that will be around on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Downtown Harrisburg, 10,000 scoops to be exact!

The ice cream company Moose Tracks is stopping in the city on its 10,000 scoop challenge tour.

According to the company’s website, the 10,000 Scoop Challenge is their way to give back to communities throughout the country. For every scoop that is given away for free, the company will donate one dollar to a charity, with the goal to raise $10,000 for the selected charity in only four hours.

The event will take place in Harrisburg on the plaza in front of the Walnut Street Walking Bridge from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The charity the company will be helping out in the Midstate is the Salvation Army. Harrisburg is one of six spots nationwide that have taken part in the challenge.

For more information about Moose Tracks, and the 10,000 scoop challenge, click here.