More warnings given to business not complying with Gov. order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police released data showing many non-life-sustaining businesses are still failing to comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s order to close their physical locations.

Enforcement began on Monday, March 23 and since then a total of 78 warnings have been given out statewide. There have been multiple warnings issued to businesses here in the Midstate.

The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

Department of Health

Department of Agriculture

Pennsylvania State Police

Municipal Police

Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions

The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP’s.

The current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for affected businesses, and information businesses to request a waiver/exemption are available from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

To report a noncompliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number.