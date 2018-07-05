More West Nile-infected mosquitoes found in Dauphin County

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been found in Harrisburg, Derry Township, and Paxtang, Dauphin County officials said Thursday.

The infected mosquitoes bring the county's total this year to five. Infected mosquitoes were also found in Washington Township, near Elizabethville.

No human cases of West Nile have been reported in the county this year.

Commissioner Jeff Haste said the county's West Nile control program will implement control measures to reduce the mosquito population and prevent the virus from spreading.

Certain species of mosquitoes carry West Nile. When transmitted to people, the virus can cause West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all residents of areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of getting West Nile encephalitis.

People should remove standing water from their property, or use products with Bti to kill mosquito larvae. It's also recommended that people use insect repellant and avoid going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.