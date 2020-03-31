Most car dealerships closed in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Automotive Association, only about 20 dealerships in the state have been given waivers to continue selling cars in person.

That’s not sitting well with the PAA which says all dealerships should be allowed to operate.

As of March 19, the Governor ordered dealership sales operations to cease but service, repair, and parts may remain open.

“It’s not fair to the public, it’s not fair to the dealers, nobody wins in that. It’s not business as usual, it’s really a refined ability to do this because some people need vehicles,” said President of Pennsylvania Automotive Association, John Devlin.

New York, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and Delaware are allowing all their dealerships to continue to operate.

At this point, Pennsylvania car dealers are mostly only allowed to service cars.