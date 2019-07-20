‘Most Wanted’ fugitive to face charges in woman’s 2009 kidnapping for ransom

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – A man authorities say left the United States after he and two others abducted a woman from her Harrisburg-area home as part of an extortion plot 10 years ago will finally face charges in court.

Diaya Osman Hamid, 31, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal conspiracy, and related offenses regarding a 2009 incident in Susquehanna Township.

The U.S. Marshals Service returned him to Dauphin County from Australia on Friday, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

Authorities say Hamid and two others on June 14, 2009, forced their way into the 57-year-old woman’s home on Crooked Hill Road, assaulted her, and bound her with duct tape. They said the trio put the woman in the trunk of her car and drove away, then attempted to extort money from her son.

The woman was found in the trunk, in extreme medical distress, about 48 hours after her abduction.

Hamid’s co-defendants, Shawn Wright and Kenneth Hibbert III, pleaded guilty in 2012. Both are serving 10-20 years in prison.

Hamid was charged in 2010 but had already left the United States for Australia in September 2009. He was once featured on the television show “America’s Most Wanted”.

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Monday.