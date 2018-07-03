Mother charged in baby's drowning death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A woman is charged with criminal homicide in the death of her 10-month-old daughter in Lower Paxton Township.
Andrea Dale, 19, of Holmes, is additionally charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
The charges stem from an incident March 1 at a home in the 4700 block of Queen Avenue.
Police said Dale left the baby girl unattended in the bathtub. The child was found unresponsive and later died at a hospital.
Dale turned herself in Monday. She was placed in Dauphin County Prison without bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11.